The National U Pep Squad in their title-winning routine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The National U Pep Squad made a smashing comeback in Season 85 UAAP Cheerdance in reclaiming the crown on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU dished out a stunning performance to the tune of the 80's and claimed their seventh Cheerdance title in 9 seasons to pocket the P50,000 top prize.

NU was third place in Season 84.

FEU, the defending champion, went down this year as the runner-up squad, after shocking everyone last season.

Meanwhile, the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe bagged a podium finish for the first time in 5 years as second runner-up.

The NU Pep Squad also won awards for Best Dance Moves, Best Pyramid, and Most Stylish moves.

The FEU Cheering Squad, on the other hand, won the "Ganda ng Hair Moment."

For this year's Cheerdance competitions, full squads were allowed with 15-25 performers, unlike in Season 84 when it was limited to just 15.

The pep squads were also allowed to perform up to 6 minutes, after being limited to only three minutes in the last competition in May.

This year's competition also served as the prelude to the highly anticipated basketball finals showdown on Sunday between defending champion UP and Ateneo.

