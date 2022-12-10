NU Pep Squad head coach Ghicka Bernabe celebrates with the team after winning the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After winning its seventh UAAP cheerdance title, the National University (NU) Pep Squad is facing the end of an era.

Head coach Ghicka Bernabe, who made NU program a cheerdance powerhouse in the last nine editions of the competition, confirmed on Saturday that she is leaving the school to attend personal matters.

During a press conference, Bernabe said she is stepping down as the head coach of the team as she is set to marry “very soon.”

“Siguro wala nang mas ibang emosyon ako na mailalabas ngayon kundi happiness kasi since ito yung last season ko and I've been working with the NU Pep Squad for 12 years, and with the 12 years, 10 seasons, out of 10 seasons, or nine seasons, out of nine seasons, nakakuha tayo ng seven championships,” she told media.

According to her, she is taking pride that she will be departing the NU Pep Squad without failing their legion of followers as they reclaimed the title after placing third in the previous season.

“I'm just so happy na lahat ng pinlano, lahat ng bagay na na-practice, lahat ng tao nakapaligid sakin, I think they are destined to be with me sa journey na to with the NU Pep Squad,” Bernabe added.

Bernabe steered the squad close to joining the eight-title club with UP Pep Squad and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe which she considers a milestone in her stellar coaching career.

The multi-titled tactician made a trip down memory lane, revealing that she never thought of becoming a cheerdance coach before.

“Hindi ko lang siguro nakita yung sarili ko at first, na magko-coach ako. Pero nung time na nakikita ko yung improvement and kinakaya naman natin mag-champion, I'm just so grateful to the management na nagtiwala sa akin kasi isa ako sa mga pinakasimpleng cheerleader before nung college ako and yung personality ko ngayon na-develop nalang nung nagko-coach na ako,” she explained.

She recalled not even winning a title back when she was a cheerleader with the FEU Cheering Squad but she is a proud alumna of her now-rival school.

Bernabe gave credits to FEU for honing her skills as a cheerleader which proved to be her stepping stone to achieve a dominating feat in the history of Philippine cheerdancing.

“Natapos yung season ko ng nasa FEU ako na isang memorable at masaya and forever akong grateful. Kung hindi ako napagaling ng FEU, hindi ko rin ito maachieve, yung nandito ako,” she said.

NU collected a total of 723 points to beat their competitors in Season 85 and pocket the P50,000 top prize.

FEU, the defending champion, went down this year as the runner-up squad with 719 points, after shocking everyone last season.

Meanwhile, the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe bagged a podium finish for the first time in five years as second runner-up. They scored 640 points.