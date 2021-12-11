Dwight Ramos scored 18 points to lead Toyama Grouses to a 107-102 win over Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars in Saturday's Japan B.League. B.League media

Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses scored a 107-102 win over Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars in Saturday's Japan B.League at Ukaruchan Arena.

Ramos fired 18 points, including the basket that allowed Grouses to take a 98-97 lead with barely 3 minutes remaining.

He also finished with 5 rebounds and 2 assists, as Toyama dealt Shiga their ninth straight defeat.

Julian Mavunga topscored for Toyama (5-12) with 37 points.

Ravena tallied 8 points, 9 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and San-en NeoPhoenix fell to a 101-89 defeat to Chiba at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Thirdy, who played his first game after a 2-game suspension, fired 15 points to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Josh Duncan took over for China late to fluster NeoPhoenix.

Duncan led Chiba's fourth quarter attack with 14 points, to finish with a total of 36.

The Jets improved to 13-4, as NeoPhoenix dropped to 3-14.

At Adastria Mito Arena, Ibaraki Robots were run down by Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-59.

Javi Gomez de Liaño settled for 2 points, as Robots struggled against the Perrin Buford-led Susanoo Magic.

Buford finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds.

