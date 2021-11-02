B.League's Filipino imports to take on rising stars in All-Star Game

Filipino imports like Kiefer Ravena of Shiga and Ray Parks of Nagoya are set to play in the B.League Asia Rising Star Game. (c) B.LEAGUE

The B.League's All-Star festivities next year will feature plenty of Filipino players.

This, as the league's Asian imports will face off against the B.League's rising stars on January 14, in the B.League Asia Rising Star Game.

The All-Star weekend will be held at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa.

Also on January 14, the league will hold a slam dunk contest, a skills challenge, and a three-point contest.

The main event will be on January 15 when the league holds its All-Star Game, as well as an Under-18 All-Star Game.

The Asia Rising Star Game will see the 14 Asian imports battle the B.League rookies. There are currently six Filipinos in B.League's Division 1 who have been hired as imports: Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Dwight Ramos (Toyoma Grouses), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins).

Matthew Aquino is considered as a local for the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Two more Filipinos -- Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) and Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) -- play in the B.League's second division.

The Asian imports can also play in the All-Star Game, with fans allowed to vote for their favorite players on the B.League website and the B.League app starting on November 8.