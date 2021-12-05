Shinshu, San-En absorb big losses in B.League

Thirdy Ravena served the second game of his suspension and did not play in San-En's loss to Mikawa. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The struggles continued for the San-En NeoPhoenix in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, as they bowed 98-73 to the Seahorses Mikawa on Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Playing without the suspended Thirdy Ravena for the second consecutive game, the NeoPhoenix lost their eighth game in a row.

Mikawa put the game out of reach almost immediately, as they out-scored San-En 27-17 in the first quarter.

The NeoPhoenix were still within striking distance, 18-14, with three minutes left in the opening period only to give up a 9-3 run that made it a double-digit lead for the Seahorses. Mikawa poured it on in the second quarter and built a 19-point halftime lead, 51-32.

Mikawa would lead by as much as 30 points in the wire-to-wire win, when Masashi Hosoya nailed a triple that made it 94-64 with 5:32 to play.

Hosoya led Mikawa with 17 points, while Jarrod Uthoff put up 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in their win.

The short-handed NeoPhoenix played with just eight men. Justin Knox led San-En with 19 points and 10 boards, while Shota Tsuyama had 18 points off the bench.

San-En dropped to 3-13 in the season. Ravena is expected to return when they play the Chiba Jets next week.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino played just three minutes in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 83-61 defeat to the Utsonomiya Brex, also on Sunday.

After Shinshu took a 26-20 lead at the end of the first quarter, Utsonomiya outscored them 46-15 in the middle quarters to take charge of the game.

Utsonomiya surged ahead, 66-41, after the third period and led by as much as 27 points, 68-41, off a Shuhei Kitagawa jumper to start the final quarter.

Import Chase Fieler led Utsonomiya with 27 points, while Josh Scott had 19 points, nine boards, and five assists.

Aquino, who recently attended the Japanese national team's training camp for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, missed the lone field goal he took in the contest. Yuta Okada led Shinshu with 22 points.

Shinshu is now at 9-6 heading into a showdown against the Gunma Crane Thunders on December 11.