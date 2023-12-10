Filipino boxer Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo makes his entrance. Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America

Filipino boxer Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo made a splash in his debut at the super featherweight division with a devastating third round knockout over Mexico's Isaac Avelar, Saturday in Long Beach, California.

It was a much-needed result for Magsayo, who snapped a two-fight losing streak on the "New Blood Card" presented by CBN Promotions.

"I've been thankful to God for bringing me strength," said Magsayo. "Sa lahat ng mga Filipinos na sumusuporta, maraming, maraming salamat. Sa mga hindi naniniwala, okay lang."

Magsayo, a former featherweight world champion, came out aggressive and immediately put pressure on his Mexican foe. He dropped Avelar once early in the third round, before a devastating left hook ended the fight.

"I'm so excited for this fight. I've been training since July 1," Magsayo revealed. "I've been well-prepared and strong."

Magsayo improved his record to 25-2 with 17 knockouts. He believes that his move to the 130-pound division gives him even more strength.

"Mas malakas suntok [ko] ngayon, kasi hindi na ako piga. Umakyat ng four pounds, so mas bagay ang timbang [ko] ngayon," he explained.

Magsayo now looks to get more experience at the weight class and hopes that it will lead to another world title shot.

Avelar, who was unconscious for several minutes as Magsayo celebrated his win, left the ring under medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Lienard "The Matrix" Sarcon made a successful United States debut on the same card, out-pointing American Frank Gonzalez.