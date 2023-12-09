Boxing: Mark Magsayo makes weight for Avelar bout

Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo weighs in for his fight against Rey Vargas on July 8, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/File.

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo on Friday made the weight for his debut in the super featherweight division.

Magsayo and his Mexican opponent, Isaac Avelar, faced off during a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday afternoon after both made the official weight earlier in the day.

The 28-year-old Magsayo is a late addition to the New Blood Sangre Nueva event promoted by Camponovo Sports in Long Beach, California.

"Masaya ako kasi naka sali ako sa laban nito. Ang laban, labanan natin kasi next year kailangan natin at least maka eliminator fight," said the FIlipino boxer.

Magsayo is seeking to snap a two-fight losing streak as he moves up in weight. After winning the WBC featherweight belt against Gary Russell Jr. in January 2022, he lost his next two bouts -- first against Rey Vargas in July 2022, and then against Brandon Figueroa in March 2023.

Meanwhile, another Filipino boxer in 23-year-old Lienard "The Matrix" Sarcon of Davao City will open the card against Frank Gonzalez of Miami.

Sarcon (10-0, 4 KOs) will make his debut against the Florida native who has a 12-4 record with six knockouts.

"Medyo excited po tayo, medyo kaba at excited. Pero kaya natin, we're ready," said the bantamweight prospect.

Magsayo and Sarcon's fights will be streamed for free through the www.fightstars.network beginning at 5PM PST. --Report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America.

