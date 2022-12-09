From FIBA's Twitter page

The Tenement in Taguig topped FIBA's list of the best basketball courts in the world.

The Tenement, which sports murals like the onr that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, bested the Dubrovnik City Rooftop Court, based on a Twitter poll conducted by FIBA.

The Philippines garnered 53 percent of the online votes over Croatia's 47 percent.

The Tenement court also bested Los Angeles’s Angels Gate Park and Puerto Rico’s Carmelo Anthony-themed court.

A host of NBA stars have visited the famed basketball court, including LeBron James and Paul George.

Fil-American Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson also went to The Tenement to donate sneakers to kids.

