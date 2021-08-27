Home  >  Life

In mural, tenement visual artists pay tribute to Filipino Olympic medalists

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tenement mural pays tribute to PH Olympic medalists

A child looks at a mural of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial painted by members of the Tenement Visual Artists at the basketball court of the Fort Bonifacio Tenement complex in Taguig City as a tribute to the Olympic medalists on Friday. The Filipino Olympians took home a medal each, with Diaz scoring the country’s first gold, in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Philippines’ best showing ever at the Games.

