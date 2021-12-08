Team Secret during the Valorant Champions: Berlin

All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret saw their incredible run come to an end in Champions: Berlin after falling to European squad Acend in the quarterfinals early Thursday morning (Manila time).

Team Secret’s stellar run saw them exceed expectations coming into the biggest Valorant tournament in the world, ending the tourney at 7th to 8th places.

Acend were the better team to start the Icebox map, catching Team Secret off guard and delivering clutch play after clutch play to draw first blood.

The European squad then sealed a semifinals slot in the Breeze map 13-6.

The all-Filipino squad exceeded expectations and were seen as a dark horse starting the competition, even scaring Masters: Berlin champions Gambit Esports by lording over them in the Icebox map during their bout.

After that, they swept Japanese squad Crazy Raccoon and Brazil's Team Vikings to qualify for the playoffs.

After failing to join Masters: Berlin due to visa issues and eventually leaving Bren Esports, Team Secret qualified for Champions after fellow Southeast Asian squad Paper Rex failed to make it through the group stages of the tournament.

As champs of the Masters: Berlin qualifiers in Southeast Asia, it gained them entry into the world tournament.

ROSTER: