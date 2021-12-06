Riley "Witz" Go does the otso-otso dance ahead of Team Secret's Valorant Champions: Berlin matchup December 5. The Filipino squad went on to win 2-0 against Crazy Raccoon. Screenshot from Team Secret's Facebook page.

All-Pinoy Valorant team Team Secret put on a show in the Valorant Champions: Berlin elimination bracket after thrashing Japan's Crazy Raccoon 2-0 in their outing Sunday.

Entering the stage, Riley "Witz" Go could be seen doing the so-called otso-otso dance, with James "BORKUM" Timbreza jumping over for a luksong baka and dabbing afterwards.

They thrashed Crazy Raccoon in the Split map, with Witz eventually coming out as map 1's MVP for his team with his Raze, behind a 18-9-3 kill-death-assist record.

Team Secret banked on a 1-sided Game 2, winning 13-2 in the Haven map.

After the map series tied 2-2, Secret won 11 straight rounds to seal their tournament survival and eliminate the Japanese squad.

Team Secret will try to secure a playoffs appearance when they face Brazil's Team Viking on December 8, 1 a.m. Philippine time.