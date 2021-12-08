Team Secret during a Champions: Berlin match. Courtesy: Team Secret.

All-Pinoy Valorant squad Team Secret are through to the Champions: Berlin quarterfinals after taking down Brazilian squad Team Vikings, 2-0, in their decider match outing early Wednesday morning.

With the win, Team Secret ended Group C with a 2-1 record behind Masters: Berlin champs Gambit Esports.

Team Secret went ham in the Haven map, going 9-3 in the first half before closing the second half at round 19, just as the Brazilians were about to pick up.

Starting as defenders, Team Secret dominated anew in their signature Icebox map, ending the first half with an 8-4 score line.

Team Vikings took the second half's first two rounds, but Team Secret went on to take a 5-1 run to end the second half at round 20 with a 13-7 score line.

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan and Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza emerged as MVPs for Haven and Icebox maps respectively.

Team Secret are going up against Europe-based team Acend at 1 a.m. on Thursday, December 9.

ROSTER: