Nexplay EVOS and veteran roamer Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera are parting ways, the squad announced Tuesday, amid speculations of his future with the team.

“We are grateful that Nexplay served as your breakthrough in the MLBB scene. Aside from the record we achieve, we appreciate your contribution to NXPE!” Nexplay EVOS said in a statement.

“We’re proud of your transformation and we, as well as your fans, can’t wait to witness where your MLBB journey will take you next,” they added.

As one of the mainstays in Nexplay, he helped lift the squad to its best finish yet, placing fourth in MPL Season 8.

Fellow player Setsuna “Dogie” Ignacio earlier hinted on Yawi’s exit from Nexplay through a vlog, fueling speculations on the veteran tank player's future with the team.

Cabrera joins a list of team mainstays who have left their MPL teams ahead of next season, the latest being Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno of Bren Esports whose departure was announced Monday.