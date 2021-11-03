MANILA - Nexplay EVOS are out of the One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League invitational after a sweep by Indonesian squad RBG in their first match, 2-0.

Entering the tournament, Nexplay added rookies Ken Louie “Kzen” Pile and Sanford Marin "SanFord" Vinuya into their starting lineup.

The Indonesian squad kept Nexplay EVOS to just 10 kills in Game 1, with Coyyy ending up as the MVP.

RBG busted a turret within 3 minutes, and first blood to start Game 2 good and Nexplay were able to catch on mid-game.

Countering a pick-off by Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Jawhead, RBG took down four of Nexplay's players before finishing off the Pinoy squad's base to secure the win.

Swaylow was the MVP for Game 2 with his Mathilda.

After Nexplay's elimination, four Filipino teams remain in the tournament which will run until November 7, Sunday.

NEXPLAY roster

COACH: John Michael "Zico" Dizon