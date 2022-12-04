Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Cheerdance Competition will revert to its pre-pandemic rules for the league's 85th season, with full squads and drums once again featured in the event.

A packed house is expected when the CDC is held on Saturday, December 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena as the venue will now allow a full capacity crowd.

"We will go back to the old rules," said Gigi Kamus, the UAAP's chair for special events, during a press conference on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

This means that squads are now allowed to feature 15-25 performers, as opposed to the maximum of 15 for Season 84. Pep squads will also have their usual five to six minute routines, after being limited to three minutes during last May's competition.

"This time, mas maraming time ang performers to showcase their skills and routines," added Kamus.

"Meron na ring mga drums this season," she also said.

The UAAP Season 84 competition allowed squads to perform to canned music only, as the league imposed several restrictions with the health and safety of participants in mind.

This time around, squads are allowed two snare and two bass drums. However, there will still be some limitations on the drummers in order to give the judges the opportunity to focus on the scores that they will give to the teams.

"During the competition, meron ding mga limitations para makapag-concentrate din ang mga judges while giving their grades. In the past, hindi sila makipag-discuss pag sabay-sabay nagda-drums," Kamus explained.

All eight universities will compete, in the following order of performance:

1. Adamson University

2. University of the East

3. University of Santo Tomas

4. De La Salle University

5. Ateneo de Manila University

6. Far Eastern University

7. National University

8. University of the Philippines

FEU is the defending CDC champion, with Adamson emerging as runners-up in Season 84. Powerhouse National U settled for third place in Season 84, failing to secure a three-peat.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.