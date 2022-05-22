Members of the FEU Cheering Squad perform their routine during the UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad ended a 13-year title drought in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition, clinching the title at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

FEU paid homage to rock icon Queen to lord it over the UAAP Season 84 cheerdance, banking on a crisp choreography and a high level of difficulty in their routine.

“Bago pa mag-UAAP ’yun na ’yung plano namin – to go with Queen. So, bago pa mag-pandemic, we knew na Queen ang susunod naming tema,” FEU head coach Randell San Gregorio revealed.

This is only the third time FEU lifted the cheerdance championship trophy and the first since 2009 victory. The squad settled for back-to-back silver medals in the past two editions.

The Tamaraws showcased a quick pyramid formation and inordinate stunts to the tune of songs such as “I Want to Break Free” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” en route to winning the P50,000 top prize.

FEU tallied a total 727.5 points, way ahead of first runner up Adamson Pep Squad, which registered 688.5 points.

Adamson went to a country music-inspired theme, resorting to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “5, 6, 7, 8” en route to the P30,000 cash prize.

According to head coach Jam Lorenzo, they continued their music-genre inspired themes despite the challenge of matching it to the routine.

“So country music is very difficult to execute so ’yun ’yung naging challenge sa’kin nu’ng pandemic to come up with this routine. To come up with this lineup sobrang nakaka-pressure kasi 15 dancers lang. I think I've chosen the right people to dance this routine,” said Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion NU Pep Squad settled for third place after a 1990s rewind-themed performance, scoring 681 points.

NU, which went home with P20,000, still had its signature exhilarating stunts and pyramids but stumbled in some of their tumblings.

The UAAP CDC took place for the first time since 2019, with the league's cheering squads performing shortened routines and featuring fewer personnel.

Routines only ran for only two-and-a-half minutes to three minute, far from six minutes in previous years.

Perhaps the biggest change was no live drums were allowed in the competition, with teams performing to canned music. The teams, however, still incorporated their respective school cheers within the routines.