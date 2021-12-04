Team Dasma downed Go for Gold Air Force 19-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 to become the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League men's champion on Saturday.

Mark Calado had 18 points for the Monarchs, which also got 16 blocks and 13 points from Ronniel Rosales at Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa City.

Madz Gampong added 13 markers, while Arnold Bautista chipped in 11.

The team effort helped offset John Vic De Guzman’s 22-point explosion for Go for Gold.

The Dasmariñas City club finished the tournament undefeated in 5 matches.

“Well, I’m very happy that we are champions against a team composed mostly of national players,” Dasmariñas coach Norman Miguel said. “We’re very proud that we were successful in this tournament. This is our goal.”

Calado was named tournament Most Valuable Player to go with his First Outside Hitter award.

“Of course, we’re very proud of him. He really worked hard for it. He deserves it,” Miguel said of Calado.

With the victory, the Monarchs also became the Philippine representative to the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran on May 15 to 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, the VNS Manileño Spikers settled for the bronze following a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Global Remit.