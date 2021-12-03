Go for Gold-Air Force secured the first finals berth with a 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 beating of Global Remit in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Friday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa, Batangas.

Lloyd Josafat lifted the Air Force with four blocks and three service aces for 15 points.

Aguilas mentor Dante Alinsunurin was happy with the way Josafat responded in the one-hour, 52-minute match.

“He (Josafat) gave us energy inside the court,” said Alinsunurin, whose squad remained undefeated in three matches.

With the win, Go for Gold gets the chance to become the first-ever Champions League men’s winner and represent the country in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran, from May 15 to 22, 2022.

“Our team manager (Ramil Ranario) really wants us to win the title for us to compete in the Asian Club,” said Alinusunurin, who also handled Rebisco-Philippines in the continental club tournament held in Nakhon, Ratchasima, Thailand, last October.

John Vic de Guzman led the Aguilas with 16 points, Kim Malabunga had 10 points and Rueben Inaudito also scored 10 points to go with eight digs.