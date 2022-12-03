Eduard Folayang speaks before the media after his defeat on Dec. 3, 2022. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Former ONE champion Eduard Folayang admitted he is frustrated with the way his lightweight bout on Saturday with Brazil's Edson Marques ended.

Although he was dropped with a right hand to the face, Folayang said he was still fit to continue the match.

Instead, the referee immediately waved off the fight late in the second round to award the TKO victory to Marques.

Folayang said after the match that he was very much conscious despite falling face first to the mat.

"Hindi naman ako nablanko. Napasubsob lang ako. I think napaaga 'yung stoppage masyado," he said.

The loss was a huge blow to his comeback trail as it extended his slump to 5 fights.

Despite the controversial ending, Folayang said he does not plan to appeal the result.

"Nagawa na yung decision. There's no reason para pa habulin," he said.

"Naghahanap ako ng magandang result. Pero 'di ko nakuha. Palagay ko, kaya ko pa namang i-manage yung laban, pero kinabahan ata sila kasi napasubsob ako."

Folayang added that the $50,000 performance bonus given to Marques after the stoppage even made it worse.

"For my part, may sugat na nalagyan pa ng salt," he said.

ONE Championship head honcho Chatri Sityodtong shared Folayang's sentiments regarding the premature stoppage.

But he pointed out that Folayang has to make changes with the way he handles his opponents given the number of losses he has sustained recently.



"I thought that was an early stoppage. But I also think Eduard, if he doesn't change his fighting style, I'm a little concerned," said Sityodtong.