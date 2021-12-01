Smart Omega announced Wednesday that Valve has lifted the ban on the organization after conducting an internal investigation on allegations of match-fixing while terminating the contracts of some of its members.

This came after an appeal was made by management to Valve.

On November 23, SEA DPC League announced in a tweet that it was banning Omega from joining Valve-sponsored competitions because of match-fixing allegations

Omega said they "immediately reached out to all the parties related to the incident."

With this development, Omega can now participate in the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Season and future events conducted by Valve.

Valve is a video-game developer known for organizing multimillion-dollar tournaments for Dota 2, such as the $40-million The International.

Included in the statement is the termination of the contract of Chris "CTY" Maldo from Omega, and finishing the contracts of Prince "Prince" Daculan, and Ryniel "Zenki" Calvez. No other details have been posted at the time this story was written.

Smart Omega said they remain "committed in upholding the rules of the league and in encouraging healthy competition in the global esports industry."