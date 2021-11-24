Esports: Omega to investigate DoTa 2 row amid DPC ban

MANILA -- Omega Esports on Wednesday said it does not condone match-fixing activities, after the organization and some of its current and former Dota 2 players were slapped with a ban from all of developer Valve's events.

This comes after the Southeast Asia DPC League announced on Tuesday evening that the squad was banned from Valve events after engaging in match-fixing activities.

In a statement, Omega Esports said the organization does not tolerate any form of cheating and game fixing, calling it "unfortunate" that they have not yet received official decision from the league organizers to ban them.

However, they added that they would investigate the matter and reach out to the involved parties.

"It is unfortunate that we have not yet received an official copy of the decision from the organizers of the league regarding this matter," the organization said.

"We do not condone any form of cheating or game fixing in our organization. We will look into this matter and reach out to the parties involved," the added.

The ban came just days after they announced that they acquired three players from various countries to boost their chances in the upcoming SEA-based Dota Pro Circuit 2021/22 Tour 1.

The ban covers a mix of current and former players, who are all Filipinos.

Execration will fill in the slot vacated by Smart Omega in the DPC.