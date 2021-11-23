Filipino Dota 2 team Smart Omega have been banned from competing in Valve-sponsored events, the SEA DPC League announced in a tweet Tuesday, on allegations of match-fixing.

As a consequence, the squad also known as Omega Esports lost their Dota Pro Circuit slot, too.

The ban extends to the players listed below.

No other details behind the allegations were mentioned.

Meanwhile, Omega have yet to release a statement.

The bans are extended to their current and former players:

Dave "Hiro" Miyata

Prince Daculan

Patt Piolo "Piolz" Dela Cruz

Ryniel Keit "Zenki" Calvez

Van Jerico Manalaysay

Coach Chris Ian Francis "CTY" Maldo

Valve is a video-game developer known for organizing multimillion-dollar tournaments, such as the recently concluded $40-million The International. Several Dota 2 Majors also have at least a $3-million prize pool.

On Saturday, the team announced their new roster, hailing from different countries, which was supposed to boost their competitive placement in the upcoming Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit 2021/22 Tour 1.

One of the new Smart Omega recruits, South Korean professional player Lee "Forev" Sang-don, immediately tweeted on Tuesday that he was already looking for a team, either as a coach or player after the announcement.

LFT as a coach or player willing to relocate — Forev (@DotaFoREv) November 23, 2021

Boom Esports will retain their upper division slot after finishing 7th last DPC season, and Execration will be permitted to fill their open roster slot.

The SEA DPC Tour 1 will commence on December 1 for Division I, while Division II will start on November 29.