Roi Sumang (6) last saw action in the PBA for Blackwater in the 2020 Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- An already stacked Nueva Ecija lineup received a further boost ahead of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational, with the addition of former PBA guard Roi Sumang.

Sumang, who last played for the Blackwater Bossing in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, joins a Rice Vanguards team that already features former pros Marc Pingris and PJ Simon.

It's a return to basketball for both Simon and Pingris, who retired from the PBA in September 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

Also set to play for Nueva Ecija are the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde trio of Will Gozum, Justin Gutang, and Kendrix Belgica.

Sumang was a third round pick in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft by the NorthPort franchise, but he has spent the past four seasons with Blackwater. In 2020, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Bossing.

However, he was shipped to NLEX in March as part of the trade that allowed TNT to get the fourth overall pick in the PBA Rookie Draft.

NLEX, which originally owned the pick, sent it to the Bossing in exchange for Sumang, Don Trollano, Maurice Shaw, and the Bossing's second round pick in the 2022 Rookie Draft.

Blackwater went on to send the No. 4 pick to TNT in exchange for Simon Enciso, David Semerad, and TNT's first round pick in 2023 and second round pick in 2024. The Tropang GIGA took Mikey Williams with the fourth pick.

Trollano made Yeng Guiao's roster for the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, but Sumang and Shaw did not make the cut.

Nueva Ecija is one of 22 teams competing in the MPBL Invitational that starts on December 11. At stake is a P2-million prize, courtesy of Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas and MPBL COO and founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.