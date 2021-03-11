TNT acquires No. 4 pick in three-team deal with NLEX, Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang GIGA vaulted into the first round of the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft through a three-team deal that also involved Blackwater and sister team NLEX.

The Tropang GIGA originally did not have a first round pick in the March 14 ceremony, but now owns the rights to the No. 4 pick originally held by the Road Warriors.

NLEX first dealt the pick to Blackwater, in exchange for Roi Sumang, Don Trollano, Maurice Shaw, and the Bossing's second round pick in the 2022 Rookie Draft.

Blackwater then sent the rights to the No. 4 pick to TNT, in exchange for Simon Enciso, David Semerad, and TNT's first round pick in 2023 and second round pick in 2024.

Both trades were approved by the PBA Trade Committee, the league announced on Thursday.

NLEX still owns the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft -- which it acquired in February 2020 from Blackwater, through another three-team deal that sent Poy Erram to TNT.

The Tropang GIGA, after acquiring Erram last year, can now draft an impact player to soften the blow of Ray Parks' departure.