WATCH: Tapales trains in Baguio for Inoue fight

EXCLUSIVE: World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight world champion Marlon Tapales greets his sparring partners ahead of this afternoon’s session. He will be facing Naoya Inoue on December 26 to unify the division. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/i5UkwC131E — Champ de Lunas (@champdelunas) November 30, 2023

World champion Marlon Tapales continues his high-altitude training in Baguio City for the biggest fight of his career on Dec. 26 in Japan.

A series of tweets by ABS-CBN News' Champ de Lunas showed Tapales, the WBA-IBF super bantamweight champion, busy training at the Shape Up Boxing Gym in the City of Pines.

EXCLUSIVE: The Nightmare personally puts on his hand wraps. Team Tapales is in good spirits 26 days before the fight. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/o0ZXoXQfep — Champ de Lunas (@champdelunas) November 30, 2023

Tapales is due to clash with Japanese superstar Naoya "Monster" Inoue, who holds the WBC and WBO version of his titles.

The title unification bout is scheduled to take place at the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo.

Tapales hits the mitts with head coach Ernel Fontanilla. The Nightmare displays his ring movement that helped him earn the IBF and WBA belts. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/4Jwti3vELy — Champ de Lunas (@champdelunas) November 30, 2023

If Tapales wins, he will become the first Filipino undisputed boxing champion in the four-belt era of boxing.