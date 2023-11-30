WATCH: Tapales trains in Baguio for Inoue fight

World champion Marlon Tapales continues his high-altitude training in Baguio City for the biggest fight of his career on Dec. 26 in Japan.
A series of tweets by ABS-CBN News' Champ de Lunas showed Tapales, the WBA-IBF super bantamweight champion, busy training at the Shape Up Boxing Gym in the City of Pines.
Tapales is due to clash with Japanese superstar Naoya "Monster" Inoue, who holds the WBC and WBO version of his titles.
The title unification bout is scheduled to take place at the Ariake Arena, Koto-Ku, Tokyo.
If Tapales wins, he will become the first Filipino undisputed boxing champion in the four-belt era of boxing.