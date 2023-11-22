MMA: Folayang shows support for Tapales

Marlon Tapales with Eduard Folayang. Handout photo/ONE Championship

If there’s anyone who knows about being an underdog against a Japanese monster, it’s former two-time ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang.

Knowing exactly how it feels, he’s doing everything he can to make WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapalaes feel that he’s not going into war alone when he battles No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound boxer and WBC/WBO World Champion Naoya Inoue on Dec. 26.

Tapales and Inoue will battle for the right to be the undisputed champion in the division.

It's a tough task for the Filipino, who is up against an unbeaten "Monster," with Inoue having won all but three of his bouts via stoppage.

Folayang dropped by Tapales’ training session at Shape Up Boxing Gym in Baguio City alongside several other Lions Nation MMA stars like former two-time ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and rising bantamweight star Jeremy Pacatiw.

“The Landslide” was in a similar situation in 2016 when he challenged Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title in Singapore.

No one gave Folayang a shot, with Aoki coming in having won 16 of his last 17 bouts, making the Japanese grappling wizard one of the best fighters in the world at that time.

But Folayang surprised everyone, finishing “Tobikan Judan” in the third round to become the champion.

"I was in the same situation seven years ago. I know what he’s going through as an athlete, especially if you’re being labelled as an underdog,” he said.

“The pressure will always be there. It’s all about finding motivation in it, finding perspective, knowing that there are a lot at stake in the fight.”

Folayang is hopeful that Tapales can replicate that success, and seeing how Tapales has been training, he’s confident that his countryman has the tools to pull off the upset.