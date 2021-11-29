MANILA - Michaeleans of Saint Michael's College of Laguna emerged victorious over 16 total competing teams in the grand finals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship on Sunday.

Clinching two "winner winner chicken dinners" alongside 173 total points in the two-day grand finals, the Biñan, Laguna-based team will represent the Philippines in the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Southeast Asia 2021 from December 4-5.

They will be joined by the second and third-place finishers of the tournament, University of the Cordillera's Top Gunz UC and UNP Sharks of University of Northern Philippines.

Michaeleans bagged P175,000 in cash prizes for their victory, while Top Gunz UC secured P100,000 and UNP Sharks went home with P75,000 for their second and third placing, respectively.

The local podium finishers will battle for superiority versus PUBG Mobile collegiate teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Southeast Asia 2021 will have a total prize pool of $10,000.

Organized by Tencent Games, this was the first time PUBG Mobile Campus Championship was held in the country, and it was joined by university students nationwide.

In the Philippines, it has already gained a loyal fan base, following the success of its first national championship event last year.

PUBG Mobile is an online battle royale mobile game wherein the goal is to scavenge items and guns to eliminate others while avoiding getting killed themselves. The available safe zone of the game's map decreases in size over time.

Since its launch in 2018, PUBG Mobile has accumulated over a billion downloads outside China alone.