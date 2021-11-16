Handout

MANILA -- Tencent Games is bringing the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) for the first time this month.

Set to run from November 20 to 28, the nationwide tournament is open to all university students and includes a prize pool of P450,000.

The winning team will represent the Philippines at PMCC Southeast Asia 2021, where they will compete against top collegiate teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Those who are interested to join may register here until November 17.

Since its launch in 2018, PUBG has accumulated over a billion downloads outside China alone.

In the Philippines, it has already gained a loyal fan base, following the success of its first national championship event last year.

"We are very excited to bring the fierce and highly competitive PMCC to the Philippines for the first time ever featuring the best young, talented gamers across the country. Through this tournament, we hope to continue motivating our student-athletes to pursue their passion for gaming and elevate their skills so that they, too, can one day test themselves against the best in the region and world," Oliver Ye, director of PUBG Mobile Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Aside from the tournament, PMCC Philippines will also hold a campus ambassador search, with a total prize pool of P20,000 up for grabs.

Other events include a caster hunt challenge and a low-cost cosplay contest, with more details on the PUBG Mobile Philippines Facebook page.