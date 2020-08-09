Esports: Over P400K at stake in first-ever PUBG Mobile Nat'l Championship

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) is launching its first-ever PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile tournament -- the PUBG Mobile Philippines National Championship.

Registrations for the event, which was made possible by Mineski Philippines and Globe Telecom, in cooperation with Tencent, started on August 3.

The maiden run of the PPNC will offer a prize pool of P430,000.

This marks the first time in PPGL history that the league will be holding a tournament for one of the most popular shooting games in the country. Following the recently concluded PPGL season, the PPNC will be an all-online tournament, wherein teams will be playing from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The top four teams in the tournament will have the chance to represent the Philippines in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020: SEA Wildcard, seeding straight into the regional finals.

The regional leg is an opportunity for top teams across Southeast Asia to advance to the world stage.

Players are encouraged to form their own squads.

Qualifying rounds start from August 11 to 14, followed by the race to the top 16 from August 19 to 20. The grand finals will be held on September 2 to 3.

Interested participants can register through this link: PPNC Tournament Information.

The group stages will be broadcast live on the PPGL Facebook page, and the grand finals will be on both the PPGL and PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook pages.

