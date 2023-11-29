La Salle’s Evan Nelle. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The De La Salle Green Archers were sent crashing back down to earth in the first game of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball Finals.

Entering the game with a nine-game winning streak, the Taft cagers were dealt a 30-point beating by the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, 97-67, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The lopsided nature of the game visibly frustrated graduating guard Evan Nelle while he was on the bench.

“I was frustrated ‘cause I hate losing, but I gotta keep my emotions in check,” said Nelle, who was limited to eight points on 4/13 shooting from the field.

“Things didn't go my way today, things didn’t go our team’s way today, but I think we’re alright.”

This year’s Mythical Five member then said that he and the Green Archers must move on quickly from this loss, especially with the quick turnaround between Games 1 and 2.

“Come tomorrow morning, or even later tonight, we have to move on. It’s a series. Sana today ‘till Sunday, maganda gising namin,” Nelle added.

For what they need in Game 3 for them to come out successful, Nelle offered an explanation that is easy to say but hard to do — match UP’s effort.

“Just match their effort, that’s what I think,” said the former San Beda star. “Ang layo ng effort nila samin, they controlled the glass, they controlled the pace, so I think that's what we need to improve on coming into Game Three.”

“Effort isn’t taught, so we need to come out blazing.”

But above all, Nelle is confident that the series will go to a decider.

“We’re not gonna lose Game 2. That, I’m gonna make sure of.”



