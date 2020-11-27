PBA: Scottie Thompson on game winner — ‘Si God na naka-shoot nu’n’

Scottie Thompson lets a 3-pointer fly, giving Ginebra a Game 5 semifinals win on Friday and a seat in the 2020 Philippine Cup finals. PBA Media Bureau

Head coach Tim Cone acknowledged that Thompson's game winner on Friday surprised him, a shot that eliminated Meralco in a hard-fought semifinals and propelled Barangay Ginebra to the 2020 Philippine Cup title series.

Receiving a pass from Prince Caperal while the clock was winding down, Thompson hit the go-ahead triple from the baseline for 83-80 win.

"It was amazing. Scottie deserves the recognition because there's nobody who works harder than him," Cone said, as Ginebra set a title duel with TNT Tropang Giga.

Cone said he felt Ginebra was lucky because of the way they went neck and neck with Meralco.

"Meralco, they battled us so hard they seem to find a way to make shots, adjusting shots," Cone said.

Proof of that was Reynel Hugnatan's 3-pointer that knotted the score at 80-all with 14.5 seconds to go.

Thompson said he knew the clock was ticking fast, so he needed to take a shot.

" 'Yung last tira ko wala nang oras kaya tinira ko na lang. Good thing pinasa ni Prince kasi open ako," said Thompson, who finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

"Tinira ko na lang tapos si God na ang naka-shoot noon."

Cone said the play was drawn for Stanley Pringle.

"Stanley gave it up to Prince, Prince gave it to Scottie, and Scottie hit the shot. I'd like to thank them for the unselfishness," he said

"From the coaching standpoint, it's better to be lucky than good. I just feel lucky . . . I'm not a very good coach tonight, but a lucky one."