PBA: Parks, TNT dispatch Phoenix to reach Philippine Cup finals

Ray Parks Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and TNT Tropang Giga pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Phoenix Super LPG 91-81 on Friday to clinch a finals seat in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Simon Enciso added 12 points at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga, as Tropang Giga await the winner of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco duel to find out their opponent in the title series.

TNT last reached the All-Filipino finals in 2012, when it beat Rain Or Shine for the championship.

Calvin Abueva tallied 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Fuel Masters, who lost the series after leading 2-1.

(More details to follow)