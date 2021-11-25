The PBA is expecting all Governors Cup imports to be in the country by Saturday.

This means the league will be able to kick off the Governors Cup festivities soon.

Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee and Rain or Shine's Henry Walker were set to fly in Thursday, while Meralco's Tony Bishop is arriving Friday or Saturday.

The imports are then expected to finish their hotel quarantine.

"Makukumpleto na ang imports, at konting detalye na lang ang hinihintay natin with our venue hosts, kaya malapit na tayong magsimula for the Governors' Cup," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in the PBA website.

The league is looking at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan, MOA Arena in Pasay, the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo and the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig as possible venues for the Governors' Cup.

Most of the teams clubs are ready to play, except the clubs whose import is still in quarantine or about to enter hotel quarantine.