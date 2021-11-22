PBA: TNT signs Gab Banal to 'long-term' contract

After one conference with Alaska, Gab Banal is now set to play with TNT Tropang GIGA. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending All-Filipino champions TNT Tropang GIGA have signed free agent swingman Gab Banal.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

"He starts practicing today," Cui also said.

The details of Banal's contract were not revealed, but Cui said they signed the 31-year-old player to a "long-term" contract. A report by Tiebreaker Times said Banal was signed by TNT for two years.

Banal was a second round pick in 2014 but has played in semi-pro leagues in recent years. He signed a one-conference deal with the Alaska Aces for the 2021 PBA season, and averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in the All-Filipino Cup.

He also emerged as the best three-point shooter in the league, converting 45.2% of his long-range attempts on nearly four triples per game.

However, Banal revealed over a week ago that he is parting ways with Alaska, apparently after the Aces offered him another one-conference deal as opposed to a longer contract.

"Thank you Coach Jeff Cariaso for giving me the opportunity to show that I can play in this league. On to the next chapter of my career," Banal said on Instagram.

The next chapter now brings him to a TNT squad that is looking to add the Governors' Cup to their collection of hardware, after a sensational run in the All-Filipino conference.