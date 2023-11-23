PVL: Akari looks to regain confidence, says Fifi Sharma

The Akari Chargers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Losing is not good in any sport.

But fortunately, the resilient Akari Chargers have found their groove to score repeat sweeps; one in Cagayan de Oro against Gerflor, and on Thursday against the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Previously, the Chargers were mired in a three-game skid, including a heartbreak versus sister team Nxled Chameleons.

While middle blocker Fifi Sharma acknowledged that it is hard to deal with defeats, Akari has found ways to overcome and regain its winning ways.

Sharma sparked Akari's offense against the Highrisers with 12 points on 10 attacks while adding two blocks. Faith Nisperos also had 12 markers.

"What's good about my teammates is they realize na we have things to work on," Sharma said in the postgame conference against Galeries.

"So especially na 'pag natatalo kami, parang 'di talaga namin natatanggap. So we talk about it, tapos we pour 100 percent during practices para talaga makabawi kami," she added, emphasizing that communicating with each other as a team is important.

"So I think this is also good kasi we get to know each other more through these losses kasi we overcome together as a team. Tapos eto nga, when we win, of course, we celebrate as a team."

As Akari remained in the semifinal hunt at 5-4, Sharma said they will use their remaining matches to regain confidence on the court.

Meanwhile, hapless Galeries are at the bottom of the standings at 0-8.

