PVL: Akari sweeps Gerflor in Cagayan de Oro

The Akari Chargers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Akari Chargers regained their winning ways after sweeping the Gerflor Defenders, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the CDO International Convention Center on Saturday.

Hitter Faith Nisperos, who took the Player of the Game honors, conspired with Eli Soyud and nailed 11 points each to lead Akari.

Bouncing back from a three-game losing streak, including a heartbreaking loss against sister team Nxled Chameleons on Tuesday, Akari moved up in the standings at 4-4 with Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics as they seek semifinal contention.

The struggling Gerflor, meanwhile, remained at the bottom at 0-8.

Leading by as much as eight in Set 2, Gerflor found a way to close in at 14-17, but Akari established an 8-1 run to take the whole frame.

Soyud found spacing in Gerflor's defense, while Nisperos backed it up with a kill to create a bit of separation, 19-14.

Nisperos' attack later went wide, but she made sure the next one counted for Akari as Mary Jingco committed an unfortunate service error, 21-15.

Soyud forced the Sammy Acaylar-led squad to take a timeout at 22-15, but Nisperos was still on his scoring spree, while Soyud nailed a service ace which gave the Chargers the set point.

Hitter Trisha Genesis scored her first point just in time to deliver the second frame to her team.

The final set saw a tightly contested battle, with both squads at a deadlock with 14 apiece.

The Chargers surged into a 6-2 run to create a 21-16 separation, including a service ace from setter Michelle Cobb.

A solid net defense gave Akari match point, and Soyud closed the game with a service ace.