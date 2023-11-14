PVL: Nxled outlasts Akari in sister team affair

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Nxled Chameleons emerge victorious in a sister team affair against the Akari Chargers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Chameleons finally ended a 5-game losing streak after a 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 victory on Tuesday at Araneta Coliseum to improve to 2-5.

The Chargers dropped to 3-4.

May Luna, Jho Maraguinot, Lycha Ebon, and Camille Victoria – who all chipped in double-digit scoring – orchestrated a balanced attack for the green jerseys, but it was Kamille Cal's playmaking prowess that set up Nxled's second win in the tournament with 28 excellent sets.

The match initially saw a tight affair at 1-1, with Akari only being behind by one in Set 3, 23-22.

Victoria gave Nxled a 24-22 cushion with a kill, but Dindin Santiago-Manabat answered back with a kill of her own, 24-23.

Nxled clinched the set after Victoria scored off the block, 25-23.

Maraguinot took care of matters in the fourth frame, as she gave the Chameleons a 21-15 lead with a crosscourt hit and an attack off the block.

Luna added one, and an Akari error paved way for an Nxled 8-point lead late in Set 4. Akari saved one match point but Luna took the set with a kill, 25-16.

Cal, who took the player of the game honors, shared in the postgame conference that they dedicated their win to Luna's mother who passed away days before today's match.

The Chameleons were wearing white ribbons on their arms during the match.

"It's for the mother of ate May who just passed away the other day. Instead of going home, she decided to stay and play for this game. Kaya sobrang naging emotional 'yung panalo namin kanina," the former UP volleyball standout said.

