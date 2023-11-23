PVL: Akari sweeps Galeries to keep semis bid alive

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Akari swept the winless Galeries, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, to keep their postseason hunt alive in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Middle blocker Fifi Sharma firmed Akari's offense, providing 12 points on 10 attacks and adding two blocks, while hitter Faith Nisperos also joined double-digit territory.

"We are still trying to use these remaining games so we can rebuild our confidence kasi we came from consecutive losses. So medyo mabigat din 'yon for the team and for the team's morale," Sharma said in the postgame interview.

"Ngayon, unti-unti namin, step by step nire-rebuild. I feel like this is a good achievement for the team kasi naka-produce kami ng convincing win," she added.

Before sweeping Gerflor Defenders in their encounter in Cagayan de Oro, the Chargers were mired in a three-game skid, including a heartbreaking loss against sister team Nxled Chameleons.

Hope is not yet lost for them as they move up in the standings to 5-4, while Galeries are still finding their breakthrough win at 0-8.

RELATED VIDEO: