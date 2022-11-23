Tamayo delivered 19 points in UP's 18-point shellacking of hard-luck UST on Wednesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo was in high spirits Wednesday after the Fighting Maroons bounced back big time from a nail-biting defeat to the De La Salle Green Archers, 82-80, last Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 forward delivered 19 points, and nine rebounds, in almost 18 minutes of action against the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

The defending champions, who have secured themselves at least a playoffs for the twice-to-beat advantage, torched the cellar-dwelling Growling Tigers, 78-60.

“Happy ako kasi in the past few games hindi ko makuha yung shots ko,” Tamayo, the reigning Rookie of the Year, said.

Before he was liimited to 6-of-15 shooting against the Kevin Quiambao-led Green Archers, Tamayo only scored 10 points in 22 minutes against the FEU Tamaraws.

“I just trust the process, the coaching staff, assistant coaches. Palagi nila akong tinututukan sa training. Just happened na maganda yung nilaro ko ngayon.” he shared.

“My team nahanap nila ako sa tamang panahon, tamang lugar para maitira yung bola and I think hopefully tuloy-tuloy hindi lang sa sarili ko and sa teammates ko.”

With the win, the league-leading Fighting Maroons raised their record to 11-2.

UP will try to keep their momentum heading to the Final Four as they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.