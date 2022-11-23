The UP Fighting Maroons won their 11th game of the season against UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons rebounded in dominant fashion on Wednesday, crushing the University of Santo Tomas (UST), 78-60, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

After suffering their second loss of the season last Sunday against De La Salle University, the defending champions vented their ire on the Growling Tigers. They pulled away in the second half to improve to 11-2 in the tournament -- assuring them of at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Carl Tamayo led the way for the Fighting Maroons with 19 points and nine rebounds.