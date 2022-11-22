PBA: TNT to fight for survival versus Bay Area

MANILA -- With their backs against the wall, the Talk 'N Text Tropang GIGA will be seeking a crucial victory against league leader Bay Area Dragons on Wednesday's PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Texters, who fell to ninth place after an 89-85 loss to Ginebra with an all-Filipino roster last Sunday, will attempt to hike their 4-6 record and return to the top 8 teams moving to the playoffs.

However, the Dragons are on a run. They will gun for a 10-2 card and ensure themselves a coveted Top 2 seeding and twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

"It's an important game for them and an important game for us," said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. "(Reyes is) a man I respect and I like and I know his team's gonna be tough and prepared."

Making it even more complicated for TNT coach Chot Reyes is that they will be parading new import Matt Mobley.

TNT's regular import Cameron Oliver sat in their previous game due to a sprained knee, forcing the Texters to bring in Mobley, a veteran of the European leagues.

Mobley played in Germany, France, Turkey and Belgium, but is undersized in the mid-season tournament at his listed height of 6-foot-4.

"We expect Matt to be our creator and inject energy in our offense. He's not a big guy who can dominate inside but we are hoping we can make our team faster (with Mobley,)" said team manager Jojo Lastimosa.

The Texters are also hoping veteran playmaker Jayson Castro will be able to recuperate from a sprained ankle.

"Jayson is day-to-day. It's not as severe as we have anticipated but it's still sore," said Lastimosa.

