PBA: Ginebra barely squeezes past TNT, secures ticket to playoffs

From PBA.ph

Barangay Ginebra needed to grind it out in the final period to old off an undermanned Talk 'N Text squad for an 89-85 escape in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.



Justin Brownlee led the way for Ginebra with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists even as Stanley Pringle chipped in 12 markers.

Scottie Thompson scored 10 points to go with 6 assists for the Kings, who secured a playoff berth following the win.

The Kings, however, had to struggle against the Texters despite the latter missing import Cameron Oliver who was out with a leg injury.

Ginebra's 17-point lead went up in smoke after TNT mounted a huge fight back for a 76-72 lead.

Fortunately, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Justin Brownlee came to the rescue as Ginebra took back the lead, 81-78.

TNT forced a 81-all deadlock, but a jumper by Chris Standhardinger and free throws by Thompson pushed the Kings ahead 85-81.

John Paul Erram and Brian Heruela then anchored the Texters' finaly hurrah, but the uprising was quashed by pressure packed free throws by Brownlee.

The Gin Kings improved their record to 7-2.

Mikey Williams led TNT with 20 points, including 5 triples as the Texters slumped to 4-6.

