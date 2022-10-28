PBA: Converge scorches from perimeter to upset TNT

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Converge put on an impressive display of firepower to pull off a 130-117 stunner against Talk 'N Text in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The FiberXers were particularly deadly from the three-point area, as they lit up the Tropang GIGA with a total of 21 treys.

Quincy Miller fired 38 points laced with 9 triples and grabbed 20 big rebounds for the FiberXers, who led by as much as 35 points.

Jeron Teng was also productive with 22 markers including 4 treys, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Aljun Melecio added 20 points of his own with 3 perimeter shots.

Rookie Justin Arana tallied a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, even as Michael Digregorio registered 13 points.

After a tight exchange in the first quarter, the FiberXers started to break away following treys by Miller and RK Ilagan for a 43-24 lead.

The gap further widened to 35 markers, 91-56, as Converge remained consistent with their assault.

The Tropang GIGA tried to fight back in the payoff period but could not come any closer than 13 points.

Mikey Williams scored 27 points, while Roger Pogoy and Kib Montalbo fired 19 and 13 markers, respectively.

Converge now holds a 4-2 record, while the Tropang GIGA dropped to 3-3.

