FIBA Media

Gilas Pilipinas climbed the world rankings following their wins in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Filipinos now rank number 40 in the world, based on the latest FIBA men's basketball rankings.

Gilas defeated Jordan, 74-66, before dropping Saudi Arabia, 76-63, in the nationals' remaining road games.

Their performance earned the Filipino cagers 315.7 points which was good enough to place one rank higher.

The Philippines will host the final window of the FIBA World Cup Gilas Pilipinas as it gears up against Lebanon and Jordan.

Australia remains at the top in the Asian region where Gilas ranks number 8.

Meanwhile, Spain overtook the US to become the top ranking country in the latest list.