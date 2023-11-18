Tennis: Dominant Alex Eala reaches Kyotec Open semis

Alex Eala at the WTA Thailand Open in Hua Hin. 2023 Thailand Open presented by @E

Alex Eala swept Dutch qualifier Jasmijn Gimbrere in two sets, 6-3, 6-2, and clinched a semifinal seat in the Kyotec Open in Petange, Luxembourg on Saturday, Manila time.

Eala dominated her lower-ranked counterpart from the Netherlands to enter into a semifinals pairing with fourth-seed Anna-Len Friedsam of Germany.

Friedsam beat Amelie Van Impe, 6-4, 6-2, on her way to the semis.

Eala earlier defeated Denmark’s Johanne Christine Svendsen, 6-2, 6-1, to move to the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old Pinay was not as lucky though in the doubles with partner Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey.

They lost to topseeds Ali Collins of Great Britain and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the semis.