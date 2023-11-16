Tennis: Eala hurdles German foe in Luxembourg tournament

Alex Eala of the Philippines at the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain. Photo courtesy of Michael Eala on Instagram

Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala advanced to the Round of 16 of the International Tennis Federation W40 Kyotec Open in Luxembourg.

Eala, ranked 435 in the world, mowed down Angelina Wirges of Germany in two sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the round of 32 on Thursday (Manila time).

She will next battle Denmark's Johanne Christine Svendsen, ranked No. 451, in the next round.

Eala was also triumphant in the women’s doubles.

Together with her Turkish partner Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey, she hurdled the duo of Anita Wagner of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Katarina Kozarov of Serbia in two sets, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

The Asian Games double gold medalist reached the semifinals in her previous singles stint two weeks ago in France.

Eala is battling her way for a fifth ITF singles crown.