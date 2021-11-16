Alex Cabagnot in action for San Miguel in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma head coach Johnedel Cardel is hopeful that the acquisition of veteran point guard Alex Cabagnot will get them over the hump after repeatedly falling short of the PBA playoffs.

The Dyip got Cabagnot in a trade with San Miguel on Saturday, sending Simon Enciso to the Beermen in exchange. Enciso, 30, didn't play a single game for the TerraFirma franchise after having been acquired in an earlier trade with Blackwater.

Cabagnot, 38, joined TerraFirma practice for the first time on Tuesday.

"Malaking factor (si Alex)," Cardel said of their blockbuster trade. "Siyempre, marami ngang championship na nakuha diyan sa San Miguel si Alex, at saka go-to guy talaga siya sa San Miguel."

"Talagang malaking dagdag para sa amin kasi kailangan namin ng ganoong point guard eh. Kailangan namin 'yung experienced player like Alex Cabagnot. So we're thankful na napunta siya sa amin," he added.

With San Miguel, Cabagnot won nine PBA championships and was the Finals MVP of the 2017 PBA Commissioner's Cup. He also cultivated a reputation of being a shotmaker in the clutch, earning the "Crunchman" nickname.

For Cardel, Cabagnot's vast experience and poise in endgame situations should serve the young TerraFirma squad well, especially as they hope to finally make a playoff breakthrough.

The Dyip came close in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, compiling a 4-7 win-loss record but ultimately falling short of the playoff for eighth place by virtue of an inferior quotient. They showed great promise in the conference, nonetheless, with victories over powerhouse teams Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

"Kailangan namin ng experienced point guard. Malaking bagay 'yung point guard eh lalo na katulad ni Alex Cabagnot. He's one of the top players in the PBA for the long, long time," Cardel said.

"And malaking dagdag talaga siya sa 'min. And I think, siguro siya na 'yung missing part namin, para makapasok sa quarterfinals," he added.

Cardel also has no worries even though Cabagnot is already 38 years old.

"He's still healthy," the coach pointed out. "Kakatapos lang nitong bubble, and maganda pinakita niya."

Cabagnot dealt with a knee issue that kept him out of seven games in the All-Filipino Cup. He averaged 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Beermen last conference.

"I don't think makakaapekto 'yung edad niya. Hindi naman siya nagpapabaya sa katawan eh. He's healthy. Alam na niya 'yung gagawin niya kasi beterano na nga siya," Cardel also said.

"At saka malaking dagdag sa amin dahil siyempre mga bata 'tong mga players ko. And then, mahilig din siya mag-share ng mga knowledge niya, and 'yung experience sa PBA, mai-share niya sa mga batang teammates niya," he added.