FIBA: No changes to Gilas roster for Saudi Arabia game

The Philippines will have the same line-up against Saudi Arabia. FIBA.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas made no changes to its 12-man line-up ahead of its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier against Saudi Arabia on Sunday in Jeddah (early Monday in Manila).

San-En NeoPhoenix guard Thirdy Ravena remains the team's reserve for the game, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Leading the way for Gilas will be Scottie Thompson, whose all-around brilliance sparked their 74-66 triumph over Jordan last Friday.

He will be joined in the backcourt by Ray Parks Jr., CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, and Dwight Ramos. Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Ange Kouame, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Kevin Quiambao, and Dwight Ramos complete the Gilas 12 for the Saudi Arabia game.

The Philippines have a 4-3 record in Pool E and already own an 84-46 victory over Saudi Arabia from the fourth window in August. But Reyes is wary of the hosts, who appointed a new coach in Johan Roijakkers in October.

"New coach, new system, several new players," Reyes said of their upcoming opponents. "[We'll have] a completely new approach to the game."

Reyes wants Gilas to build on their impressive win against Jordan, wherein they pulled away in the third quarter to hand the hosts their fourth loss of the qualifiers.

"I think we had too many turnovers, I think 20 turnovers was a little too much. That's No. 1. No. 2, we could improve on our free throw shooting percentage. And, there were just several breakdowns defensively, especially on transition," Reyes said of the areas for improvement for Gilas.

Saudi Arabia will bring a 2-5 record to the game, which will tip off on Monday, 12:00 a.m. in Manila.