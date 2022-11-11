FIBA: It's more than just 'kalawit' rebound for Scottie Thompson

Thompson flashed his MVP form in Gilas Pilipinas' win over Jordan. FIBA Media

Scottie Thompson once again showcased his rebounding prowess during Gilas Pilipinas' 75-66 win over Jordan in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman.

Thompson, an all-around player for Barangay Ginebra, said the game was more than just his "kalawit" rebound. It was all about heart, he said.

"'Yun nga, hindi naman talaga kalawit rebound yung … puso, it's all about heart lang talaga kanina, lalong lalo na pag naglaro ka sa Pilipinas, may puso ka," he said after their victory.

"'Yung mga na-rebound ko na 'yun, all heart na lang 'yun. Para sa team, especially down the stretch, ginagawa ko lang yung best ko."

The nationals, despite Kai Sotto's presence, had a shorter lineup compared to Jordan who had an average height of 6-foot-5.

But Gilas leaned on their athleticism and superior defense especially in the second half.

"I think na-feel ko sa defense namin, talagang aside doon sa rebounding namin, 'yung defense namin solid at mas nag-uusap kami," said Thompson, the 2021 PBA Most Valuable Player.

Thompson was also glad they were able to give a good showing to the Pinoys present at Prince Hamzah Hall.

"Kaunti lang sila pero mas maingay pa sila sa banda doon sa gilid natin. So talagang ramdam namin, bibihira na makanood sila ng basketball dito. Napapanood nila kami. Malaking bagay sila kanina sa game. Sobrang lakas ng sigaw nila kahit kaunti lang sila, talagang yung support nila, parang home court namin," he said.

Gilas will next face Saudi Arabia.

Thompson is hoping they will be able to replicate their success when they play the Saudis in Jeddah.

"Stick lang kami sa system ni coach. Trust the process. Lahat ng mga pinapagawa niya sa amin, stick kami doon," he said.

"Malaking bagay sa amin 'tong panalo na ito coming to Saudi, at least yung confidence namin mataas. Syempre home court nila. Siguro, sana mas mahigitan pa namin yung energy namin sa Saudi kasi malaking bagay din 'yun for us."