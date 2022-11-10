FIBA WCup: Thompson sets defensive tone in Gilas win

Thompson flashed his MVP form in Gilas' win over Jordan. FIBA Media

Their previous three wins in the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup saw Gilas Pilipinas hold their opponents below 70 points.

That trend continued in a convincing win over Jordan Friday morning (Manila time).

The Filipinos stymied their hosts' offense at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman en route to a 74-66 win, their best defensive effort yet in the tournament.

In six FIBA Asia losses — counting both the World Cup qualifiers and the Asia Cup — Gilas gave up a staggering average of 94.7 points, including 106 to New Zealand and an unforgivable 102 to Japan.

Chot Reyes and his squad hadn't beaten a team with a higher FIBA ranking this year, making their effort against world No. 35 Jordan and the resulting W much more special.

It was also Jordan's first home loss this year and since 2018.

"We were able to hold them below 70 points, so I think that speaks well of our ability to defend," Reyes said. "Our defense carried us to victory."

Trailing 41-37 at the half, the Philippines played peskier thereafter, led by Scottie Thompson's scrappy play.

Whether it was disrupting passing lanes, fighting for loose balls, or collaring offensive rebounds, the reigning PBA MVP laid the defensive groundwork that appeared to inspire his teammates to do the same.

Gilas' activity — primarily by Thompson and wings such as Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks and Roger Pogoy — seemed to tire the Jordanians, who ended up shooting 3-of-25 3-pointers and 19 of 30 from the foul line.

"No way you can win with these percentages," said Jordan coach Wesam Al-Sous.

"We couldn’t make good decisions on offense. We turned the ball over a lot in the second half ... Unfortunately, this is the result."

With Gilas' D locked in, their offense followed.

Parks kept Gilas in the game in the first half with his long-range shooting, before Kai Sotto and CJ Perez led the scoring in the second, where the Filipinos outscored Jordan 37-25, including limiting the hosts to just 10 points in the third quarter.

Up next for Gilas are Saudi Arabia, a game set after midnight on Monday.